(Bloomberg) -- Israel pressed on with its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, engaging in ground battles in a northern refugee camp while rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire.

The United Nations said Israeli ground attacks and shelling intensified around hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza, with several being directly hit, while contact was lost with Al-Shifa, a major facility. Israel, which accuses Hamas of using the hospitals as command centers, said there was safe passage for anyone who wanted to leave.

Israel said it struck sites in Syria in response to an attack on the Golan Heights. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, said it’s using heavier weaponry in its exchanges with Israel across the Israeli-Lebanese border. Iran also supports Gaza’s rulers Hamas, who are designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Palestinian Official Says Gaza ‘Integral’ Part (1 p.m.)

The Palestinian presidency’s spokesman called Gaza “an integral part of Palestinian territory” that falls under the responsibility of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Separation won’t be allowed regardless of ongoing threats, Nabil Abu Rudeina said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ruled out the possibility of the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza, saying the group hadn’t condemned Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people in Israel. The authority was expelled from Gaza by Hamas in 2007 and now controls only parts of the West Bank.

UN Peacekeeper Hit by Bullet Near Lebanon-Israel Border (12:50 p.m.)

A peacekeeper with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon was hit by a bullet from unknown origin overnight, underwent surgery and is in stable condition, the mission said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Any targeting near UNIFIL positions and any use of our positions to launch attacks across the Blue Line, for any reason, is unacceptable,” the force said.

Israelis Injured By Lebanon Anti-Tank Fire, Army Says (12:49pm)

Israeli civilians in the Dovev area near the Lebanese border were injured by anti-tank fire from Lebanon, the Israeli military said. The army responded with artillery fire, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Public broadcaster Kan News reported that six people were injired with one in critical condition.

Iran’s President to Visit Turkey, Erdogan Says (12:40 p.m.)

Ebrahim Raisi will visit Turkey Nov. 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Saturday as he returned from the Gaza-focused summit in Riyadh.

Erdogan plans to visit Germany on Friday and Algeria on Nov. 21. “We need to talk to Egypt and Gulf countries and we need to pressure the US so that the U.S increases pressure on Israel. The West needs to increase pressure on Israel,” Erdogan said.

Russia Begins Evacuating Citizens from Gaza (12:30 p.m.)

Russia’s emergency situations ministry said it had begun to evacuate Russian citizens who want to leave Gaza and that those individuals are already crossing the checkpoint into Egypt. More than 60 Russians have crossed so far.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official met on Thursday with Israel’s ambassador in Moscow to discuss “unblocking” the process for evacuations from the Gaza Strip, Interfax earlier reported. The state-run RIA news agency reported Friday that dozens of Russians were preparing to leave Gaza.

Ukraine has so far evacuated 214 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Palestine Red Crescent Says Al-Quds Hospital No Longer Operational (12 p.m.)

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City is out of service and no longer operational.

The hospital ceased operations “due to the depletion of available fuel and power outage,” the medical organization said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel Announces Another Evacuation Window (10:03 a.m.)

Israeli military said civilians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip can use the Salah El-Din Street, a main artery in the besieged territory, to move south between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

There’ll also be a “temporary tactical cessation of military activities” near Jabalia and Ezbet Mlin to allow supplies, the Israel Defense Forces said, without elaborating.

Israel Says It’s Giving Gaza Medical Help (9:40 a.m.)

Israel said it’s “committed to facilitating various forms of medical assistance” to Gaza, as fighting surrounds the Palestinian territory’s major northern hospitals.

In a post on X, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli agency, listed initiatives including the entry of 189 trucks with medical equipment to Gaza, coordinating with Jordan for it to airdrop medical supplies, and planned field hospitals in southern Gaza.

Israel Says It’s Fighting in Shati Refugee Camp (9:12 a.m.)

Israeli troops have been fighting in the northern Gaza camp in the past day, according to the military, which said it “uncovered terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.” It wasn’t possible to independently verify the claims.

Shati is the third largest of the Gaza Strip’s eight camps, with more than 90,000 refugees registered as of earlier in 2023, according to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees.

Fighting Intensifies Around Gaza Hospitals (8:15 a.m.)

Several hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza were directly hit after Israel intensified its military assault, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update.

Power at the Indonesia and Shifa hospitals reportedly cut off after fuel ran out, it said. Two babies died at Shifa after life support ceased working while 37 babies in incubators are at imminent risk of death, OCHA said, citing the Health Ministry in Ramallah in the West Bank.

OCHA official Martin Griffiths has said “there can be no justification for acts of war in health care facilities, leaving them with no power, food or water, and shooting at patients and civilians trying to flee.”

WHO Loses Communication with Al-Shifa Hospital (4 a.m.)

The World Health Organization said it has lost communication with its contacts at Al-Shifa Hospital, a major facility in northern Gaza that’s said to be encircled by Israeli troops.

“As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people who had sought shelter on the hospital grounds and are fleeing the area,” the WHO said in a statement. “There are reports that some people who fled the hospital have been shot at, wounded and even killed.”

Netanyahu Pushes Back on Cease Fire Demands (10:49 p.m.)

Israel won’t stop military operations in Gaza until it achieves victory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, rejecting rising international calls for a cease-fire.

“No international pressure, or false accusations against Israel, will change our faith in the righteousness of our way and our duty to defend ourselves,” he said in a televised news conference.

Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron’s claims that Israel is killing civilians, including women and children, Netanyahu said Israel doesn’t need to be lectured.

Hezbollah Chief Says Amping Up Weaponry in Cross-Border Attacks (4:40 pm)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said his group has started using more powerful ammunition in its almost daily cross-border attacks against Israel, including drones and larger missiles.

Nasrallah, who heads the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, said Hezbollah fired the so-called Burkan short-range ballistic missile that weighs between 300 kilograms and 500 kilograms.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said the group, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, has been dispatching so-called attack drones and regular UAVs almost daily that have reached deep into Israel, including as far as Haifa.

