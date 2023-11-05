(Bloomberg) -- Evacuations of foreign-passport holders and the injured from the Gaza Strip to Egypt appeared to stall as Hamas and Israel accused each other of undermining a deal.

Arab states kept up demands for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, clashing with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who’s proposing “humanitarian pauses” instead. Blinken is on another Middle East tour amid mounting concern over the death toll in Gaza as Israeli forces vow to eliminate Hamas after the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Israel’s defense minister said the army had encircled Gaza City from the north and south in the past few days and was waging fierce battles in built-up areas. Israeli attacks have killed nearly 9,500 people in the besieged territory, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Blinken to Meet Abbas in Ramallah, Palestinians Say (9:21 a.m.)

Blinken is set to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday, the Palestinian leader’s office told Bloomberg.

Israel Says It Struck 2,500 Hamas Targets Since Ground Assault Began (8:21 a.m.)

Israeli troops are killing Hamas militants in close-quarter combat and using airstrikes against Hamas infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts and command and control centers in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Troops directed aircraft to strike a Hamas military compound overnight, the military said. Israel has struck over 2,500 Hamas targets since the beginning of the ground operation about a week ago.

Gaza Evacuations Appear to Stall (8 a.m.)

The Rafah Crossing Authority in Gaza hasn’t published any list of people allowed to cross into Egypt today, suggesting evacuations are stalling as Hamas and Israel trade blame on the implementation of a deal.

The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an update that no movement of “dual nationals, internationals, or patients” from Gaza to Egypt was reported on Nov. 4. More than 1,100 crossed on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, it said.

UN Says Number of Gaza Deaths Nears 9,500 (1:22 a.m.)

The UN’s humanitarian affairs office said the fighting in Gaza has left a total of 9,488 people dead, including 3,900 children. Another 2,000 are missing, presumably under rubble. The agency said the tolls were reported by the Hamas-run health ministry. Four Israeli soldiers were reported killed in Gaza on Saturday, for a total of 28 since the start of the ground war.

No foreigners, people with dual nationalities or patients left Gaza on Saturday, the agency said. Thirty trucks with humanitarian supplies entered the strip through Egypt to the south, for a total of 451 aid trucks since Oct. 21.

Biden Cites Progress on Pause (11:06 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden said efforts to organize a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war are moving forward. In a brief comment to reporters near his private home in Delaware, Biden said “yes” when asked whether there’s progress. He didn’t elaborate.

Jewish Woman Stabbed in France, Antisemitism Suspected (9:29 p.m.)

A Jewish woman was stabbed at her home in Lyon, and an “antisemitic inscription” was found on her door, the city’s mayor, Gregory Doucet, said on X, formerly Twitter. “Such a surge in violence is unacceptable,” he wrote.

A probe for attempted murder was opened, and her injuries aren’t life threatening, AFP reported, citing the local prosecutor’s office.

Israel Calls on Gazans to Kill Hamas Leader (8:15 p.m.)

Israel’s defense minister called on Palestinians in Gaza to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying it would spare them suffering.

“We will get to Yahya Sinwar, and we’ll eliminate him,” Yoav Gallant said in a televised news conference Saturday evening. “I say here to the people of Gaza — if you get to him before us, it will shorten the war.”

Gallant, who spoke after the IDF chief of staff visited Gaza for a situation assessment earlier Saturday, said the army completed the encirclement of Gaza City from north and south in the past few days and is waging fierce battles in built-up areas.

Gaza Evacuation Deal at Risk of Collapsing (8:04 p.m.)

A deal to allow foreigners and dual nationals to start leaving the Gaza Strip is at risk of collapse, as Hamas and Israel accuse each other of undermining its terms.

Osama Hamdan, the militant group’s representative in Lebanon, said in Beirut that Israel is targeting ambulances and blocking Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrikes from seeking treatment in neighboring Egypt.

The Israeli military said its planes bombed an ambulance that was identified as being used by Hamas militants that was in a “battle zone,” while a US official said Hamas had been trying to use the deal to evacuate some of its injured fighters.

Blinken Opposes Gaza Cease-Fire in Mideast Trip (6:52 p.m.)

Secretary of State Blinken took US calls for “humanitarian pauses” in the Israel-Hamas war to key Arab allies, who publicly insisted on an immediate cease-fire instead.

The rift played out on Blinken’s tour of the Middle East against the backdrop of a growing backlash against the death toll in Gaza as Israeli forces seek to eliminate Hamas as a threat after the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“It’s our view that a cease-fire now would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7,” Blinken told reporters in Amman on Saturday alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

Arab Leaders Demand Halt to Fighting (6:52 p.m.)

But Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister, said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands an immediate, unconditional halt in hostilities.

“I think we need to remind each other of our humanity,” Safadi said. “I think we need to accept that killing more people will not bring those who were lost on both sides, as tragic as the loss is.”

