Israel Latest: Hamas Is Set to Release More Foreigners From Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Gaza’s death toll climbed as Israel intensified its ground offensive against Hamas militants, saying its troops had encircled Gaza City in the north of the territory.

Authorities in Gaza said more than 9,000 people have died due to the war, while the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of a senior officer during battles with Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US.

US President Joe Biden said Israel and Hamas should “pause” fighting to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza. He said several dozen Americans had been evacuated.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

US Wants ‘Concrete Steps’ On Protecting Civilians in Gaza (7:20 p.m.)

The US wants to talk about steps that can be taken to better protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters before heading to the region on Thursday.

“We’ve seen in recent days Palestinian civilians continuing to bear the brunt of this action,” Blinken said. “And it’s important that the United States is committed to making sure everything possible is done to protect civilians.”

Biden Says 74 Americans Evacuated From Gaza (7:14 p.m.)

“Good news - we got out today 74 American folks, dual citizens,” Biden said Thursday during a meeting with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic.

The White House has said around 400 American families have been trapped in Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which prompted an air and ground offensive by Israeli defense forces. On Wednesday, Biden called for a “pause” to fighting to allow aid to flow into the country and hostages and refugees to exit while at a fundraiser in Minnesota.

Hezbollah Says It Attacks Israeli Barracks Near Lebanese Border (4:20 p.m.)

The militant group said it has attacked Israeli barracks near border with Lebanon with two drones, Hezbollah’s TV Al-Manar reports.

The Lebanese group said they “hit their targets accurately.”

Israeli Forces Encircling Gaza City, Chief of Staff Says (4:15 p.m.)

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel’s military is encircling Gaza City, and if need be, is ready to attack in any other area that may be necessary.

‘’We are in the middle of the war and have made another significant move forward,” he said in televised comments. ‘’Our forces are in the heart of the ground battle in the north.”

Israel Says Senior Officer Killed in Gaza Fighting (1:10 p.m.)

Israel said a lieutenant colonel was killed in fighting in Gaza. He was 33.

The IDF has announced the deaths of 18 soldiers in Gaza since its ground offensive began over the weekend.

Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 9,000, Health Ministry Says (12:52 p.m.)

The ministry of health in Hamas-run Gaza said that 9,061 people in Gaza have died due to the war and 32,000 others injured, while 2,060 are missing.

The ministry’s spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra warned of an “imminent health catastrophe” resulting from the shutdown of the main power generators at two major hospitals.

Israel Strikes Group Trying to Launch Missiles From Lebanon (12:36 p.m.)

Israeli troops struck a group attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon toward northern Israel, the IDF said. They also struck two anti-tank missile-launching posts in Lebanon.

Separately, militants launched anti-tank missiles toward an Israeli military post in Lebanon; no injuries were reported.

Israel Stocks, Shekel Set for Weekly Gains (11:35 a.m.)

Israeli assets looked set to post their first weekly gain since the start of the conflict, with the TA-35 equity index rising 1.4% on Thursday, extending its weekly increase to 4.5%. The shekel appreciated 0.5% to below 4 per dollar, headed for the strongest on a closing basis since Oct. 13.

Even after the rebound, the shekel remains more than 3% weaker than when hostilities began on Oct. 7, while stocks are more than 8% lower.

The cost to insure Israeli debt against default using 5-year credit default swaps was 143 basis points as of yesterday, more than doubling from 59 basis points before the war. That means traders are now pricing Israel’s credit risk as roughly on par with Morocco’s, a country whose credit rating at Moody’s is six notches below it.

Israel Army Advance Further into Gaza (10:50 a.m.)

Israeli soldiers continue to advance in the area of Gaza City and are “conducting close combat battles with Hamas terrorists and expanding the fighting,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

They are destroying Hamas defense lines in the north of the Gaza Strip, where Gaza City is located, and are taking control of some central areas, Hagari said.

Forces near the northern border with Lebanon are at “high readiness” amid a continuation of attacks, including mortar fire, from the other side of the frontier, he said. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost daily since Oct. 7.

Hagari said Israel had lost 332 soldiers since Hamas’s attack, including those killed on the day of the assault. The number of hostages in the Gaza Strip is currently estimated to be 242, he said.

Ex-National Security Advisor McMaster Says It’s Already a Regional War (10.15 a.m.)

“The hand behind this is Iran,” H.R. McMaster, a US national security advisor under ex-President Donald Trump, said, referring to Hamas’s actions and Israeli skirmishes with militants in Lebanon and Syria. “They’re trying to place proxy armies on the border with Israel. They’re executing that strategy. It’s already a regional war.”

Iran is using proxy forces for its “ring of fire strategy to destroy Israel,” McMaster said to Bloomberg Television. “Sadly, it’s a conflict that’s likely to escalate, at least within the region.”

He added it’s unrealistic to call on Israel to implement a cease-fire given Hamas’s intentions remain so hostile.

Egypt Preparing to Receive Around 7,000 Foreigners From Gaza (10 a.m)

Egypt’s foreign ministry says it’s working with other states to facilitate the evacuation from Gaza of around 7,000 foreigners, representing more than 60 countries.

The ministry said it had met with foreign ambassadors and other officials to brief them on the efforts being made to bring the foreign passport holders out through the Rafah border crossing.

Russia Disputes Israel’s Right to Self-Defense as ‘Occupying Power’ (8:45 a.m.)

Russia’s envoy to the United Nations said Israel doesn’t have the right to self-defense because it’s an “occupying power” in Palestinian territories.

The Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told an emergency session of the UN General Assembly late Wednesday that Israel is entitled to fight terrorism and ensure its security. “But fight with terrorists, not with civilians,” he said.

Hamas Releases List of Foreigners to Exit Gaza on Thursday, Including 400 Americans (4:41 a.m.)

Hamas published a list of hundreds of foreigners and dual-national Palestinians slated to exit the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The list of those who will depart via the Rafah crossing included 400 US citizens and 196 people with other nationalities.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt opened yesterday for people to leave the Palestinian territory, the first time that had happened since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

Biden Pushes ‘Pause’ to Free Hostages (2:25 a.m.)

Joe Biden took credit for persuading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow time to “get the prisoners out” before launching a ground invasion of Gaza. He also said he helped talk Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi into letting foreigners and wounded Palestinians leave Gaza for his country.

He urged Israel and Hamas to “pause” fighting to allow time to free more hostages from Gaza.

Progressive groups, as well as Muslim and Arab Americans, have criticized Biden over his support for Israel’s campaign against Hamas that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza.

(An earlier version was corrected to say Joe Biden said there ‘should’ be a pause in fighting.)

