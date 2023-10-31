(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military engaged in fierce battles with Hamas militants deep in the Gaza Strip and fired at targets in Lebanon in retaliation for attacks by Hezbollah. The fighting came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a cease-fire would only allow Hamas to regroup.

During a visit to Qatar, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for the “last political opportunities” to be used to halt the war. The United Nations warned that the situation in Syria, which borders Israel and where many Iran-backed militias operate, is “at its most dangerous for a long time” as Israel increases its airstrikes on the country.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening as aid trucks only trickle in. An Israeli minister told Bloomberg a greater amount of supplies would be allowed in from Egypt starting on Tuesday or Wednesday. Authorities in Hamas-run Gaza say the death toll there since the war erupted on Oct. 7 — when the militant group killed 1,400 people in southern Israel — has surpassed 8,500.

For more on the Israel-Hamas war, click here.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

Yemen Houthis Say They Launched Rockets, Drones at Israel (3:15 p.m.)

Houthi rebels launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting different parts of Israel, spokesman Yahya Saree says in a statement. The group vows to carry out more attacks until Israel’s “aggression” stops.

Iran Foreign Minister Meets Hamas Leader (2:54 p.m.)

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian met Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar to discuss the war, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The meeting was their second since Hamas launched its Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. The Iranian diplomat has also visited Hezbollah’s leadership in Lebanon. Amirabdollahian will visit Turkey after Qatar, IRNA said.

Israel Reports Exchanges of Fire With Hezbollah (2:30 p.m.)

Israel’s soldiers hit militants planning to launch anti-tank missiles into its territory, while separately, missiles were fired from Lebanon toward two Israeli military outposts. Israel responded to the sources of that missile fire as well as to earlier failed Hezbollah launches that fell in Lebanon.

Earlier, Hezbollah said they targeted a group of Israeli forces with guided missiles near the border with Lebanon, according to the militant’s Al-Manar TV.

Read More: Israel Battles Hamas as Troops Push Deeper Into Gaza Strip

Israel Reports Fierce Battles With Hamas Deep in Gaza Strip (1:42 p.m.)

Combined Israeli forces attacked a Hamas outpost, killing dozens of Hamas militants, including those about to launch rockets, the army spokesman’s unit said in a text message. The Israeli soldiers confiscated weapons, including bombs and guns.

Gaza Health Ministry Says Hospital Generators Will Soon Stop Working (1:05 p.m.)

The main generators in Al-Shifa Hospital and Indonesian Hospital will stop working tomorrow, according to the ministry of health in Hamas-run Gaza.

“We call on Egypt to open the Rafah crossing and ensure the flow of medical aid, fuel and the exit of the wounded,” spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.

The ministry updated the number of killed in Israeli airstrikes to 8,525 people, including thousands of women and children.

Iran Sees ‘Last Political Opportunities’ to End War (1 p.m.)

“We need to use the last political opportunities to stop the war” between Israel and Hamas, Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian told Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a meeting in Doha, according to a ministry statement.

“If the situation gets out of control, no side will be spared from the consequences,” he said, calling on Muslim countries to use all their capacities to end Israeli “war crimes” in Gaza.

Read More: Israel-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the Test

Lebanon PM Warns ‘Things Could Get Worse’ With Israel (12:55 p.m.)

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said there had been major violations on the country’s southern border — where Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire frequently — and that his government is in contact with UN peacekeepers to maintain calm so that the situation doesn’t “snowball.”

“No one knows when things could get worse,” he said in an interview with Sky News Arabia TV. The “decision of war is in Israel’s hands.”

On Tuesday, Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said Hezbollah and Israel’s troops had both suffered casualties. “What’s important here,” he said, “is for the state of Lebanon to understand that they stand to lose almost everything and gain absolutely nothing by allowing Hezbollah to drag them into a war.”

Drones Target Iraqi Base Housing US Forces, Says Reuters (12:40 p.m.)

Two armed drones targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq early on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. There were no casualties or damage to the site, which houses US and other international forces.

On Monday, four Katyusha rockets were fired at the base, but it was unclear if there were any casualties, according to Reuters.

The Pentagon said yesterday that US and coalition forces have been attacked several times in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Israel Updates Number of Hostages Held by Hamas to 240 (10:19 a.m.)

Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel’s now identified 240 hostages held in Gaza, even after one of them was freed in an operation conducted by Israel Defense Forces on Monday.

The fact that hostages include people of other nationalities is making it difficult to identify all of them, he said.

Israel Says It Expands Operations in Gaza (10:05 a.m.)

“We are expanding our activities in Gaza,” Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said. “Israeli troops are in various parts of northern Gaza.”

Tanks and other vehicles are “moving slowly, meticulously with a lot of firepower to support them with lots of intelligence,” he said. They’re “looking for Hamas and engaging with their combatants.” Israel intercepted a unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea, public broadcaster Kan News reported.

While airstrikes continue all over the strip, “we will focus our activities on the northern part of Gaza,” Conricus said. “That is the center of gravity of Hamas.”

Saudi Defense Minister Stresses Need for Cease-fire in Gaza, Two State Solution (5:20 a.m.)

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman traveled to Washington and stressed the need for a cease-fire in Gaza and establishing an independent state for Palestinians with East Jerusalem as its capital. He made the comments in a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The two also discussed Saudi Arabia’s efforts “to end the Yemeni crisis” and ensure peace in the war-torn country on the kingdom’s southern border, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

Read More: Saudi Forces on Alert After Clash With Iran-Backed Houthis

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Saudi forces are on a state of high alert following deadly clashes with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels last week.

UN Warns Israel-Hamas War Is Spreading to Syria (3 a.m.)

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is spilling into Syria, where the situation is now “at its most dangerous for a long time” after more than a decade of civil war, the United Nations special envoy for the Arab country, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council.

Israel has carried out air strikes inside Syria, while US bases there have also been targeted in attacks blamed on Iran-backed militias.

“Spillover into Syria is not just a risk — it has already begun,” Pedersen said. “Fuel is being added to a tinderbox that was already beginning to ignite.”

Israeli Warplanes Attack Sites in Lebanon (2:10 a.m.)

Israel’s military said its fighter jets struck infrastructure including “weapons, posts and sites” in Lebanon that were being used by Hezbollah.

Earlier Monday, Hezbollah said it had fired guided missiles at an Israeli site near the Lebanese border, the Iran-backed militant group’s Al Manar TV reported.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.