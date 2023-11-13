(Bloomberg) -- The US conducted airstrikes in eastern Syria on targets linked to Iran, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, while President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar’s ruler about trying secure the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military pressed on with its offensive against Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, engaging in ground battles in a district in northern Gaza that also contains Shati refugee camp, the third-largest in the enclave. Israel says it killed militants in the area, which is in a zone it has told civilians to leave.

On Israel’s northern border, six civilians were injured after anti-tank missiles were fired by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon. Israel fighter jets struck back.

(All time stamps are Israeli time)

US Warned Israel That Military Action Is Stoking Lebanon Border Tensions: Axios (7:30 a.m.)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed concern to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in a call on Saturday about Israel’s role in escalating tensions along the border with Lebanon, Axios reported, citing unnamed Israeli and US sources briefed on the call.

Axios said Austin’s message to Gallant reflected growing anxiety in the White House that Israeli military action in Lebanon against the militant group Hezbollah is exacerbating tensions and could lead to a regional war.

Some in the Biden administration are concerned Israel is trying to provoke Hezbollah and create a pretext for a wider war in Lebanon that could draw the US and other countries further into the conflict, Axios said, citing unnamed people briefed on the issue. Israeli officials flatly deny it, Axios said. Bloomberg could not immediately verify the report.

CNN Says Hundreds of Foreign Nationals Left Gaza on Sunday (5:25 a.m.)

CNN reported that over 800 foreign nationals passed through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Sunday, citing an unidentified Egyptian border official. It said this marked the largest number that has passed through the crossing in a single day since evacuations began.

Also on Sunday, Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on social media platform X: “We are relieved that 234 Canadians and their families were able to leave Gaza today.”

It’s unclear whether they were part of the same group reported by CNN.

US Launches Strikes on Iran-Linked Sites in Syria (1:22 a.m.)

The US struck a training facility and a safe house in eastern Syria in its latest airstrikes on Iran-linked targets since the Israel-Hamas war began, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. The Pentagon said last week that there have been at least 41 attacks on American military personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17.

Biden Speaks With Qatar About Hostage Releases (10:59 p.m.)

President Joe Biden spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani about “the urgent ongoing efforts to secure additional releases.”

Biden “condemned unequivocally the holding of hostages by Hamas, including many young children, one of whom is a 3-year old American citizen toddler, whose parents were killed by Hamas on October 7th,” the White House said.

They also talked about efforts to increase the continuous flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Israeli President Cautious on Hostages (9:40 p.m.)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed caution about a possible release of hostages held by Hamas, saying “there is nothing substantial right now on the table” though “we are using all tools possible” to bring it about.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said what’s at stake “is the recovery of a significant number” of hostages through negotiations, with Qatar acting as a channel to Hamas. He said the talks were “delicate” and “high stakes.” Both spoke on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Israel’s Central Bank Requires Banks to Review Dividend Policy (7:25 p.m.)

Israel’s central bank is asking all banks to review their dividend and stock buyback policy as economic circumstances are changing because of the war with Hamas.

“There has been an increase in credit risks, and credit losses are expected to increase significantly in the coming period,” the central bank’s inspector wrote in a letter.

Bank of Israel is asking all banks to make sure they have sufficient capital cushions to deal with the various risks. They are requested to submit the results of their review by Nov. 15.

Thousands Protest Against Antisemitism in France (5:05 p.m.)

Tens of thousands gathered across large French cities on Sunday to protest against the rise of antisemitism. The largest protest was in Paris, with the participation of ministers, politicians from the left to the right, and celebrities.

President Emmanuel Macron said he would join the demonstrations in his “heart and in thoughts.” In a letter to the nation Macron condemned the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism” and called for national unity.

Israel Says 15 Launches Identified From Lebanon Within an Hour (4:48 p.m.)

Israel says 15 launches were identified from Lebanon within an hour Sunday afternoon as cross-border skirmishes continue unabated. Four were intercepted and the remainder fell into open areas, the Israel Defense Forces said. Al Jazeera reported two rockets fired from south Lebanon toward upper Galilee in Israel.

Israel has responded with artillery fire toward the origins of the launches. Seven Israeli soldiers were lightly injured in the area of Manara as a result of mortar shell fire.

Jets Strike Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon in Response to Fire (3:38 p.m.)

Israeli jets hit a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including military infrastructure, in response to earlier fire, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In addition, Israeli soldiers struck militants that had opened fire toward the area of Dovev in northern Israel, injuring a number of civilians.

In another incident, a militant cell in Lebanon launched a number of mortar shells toward northern Israel. The IDF attacked the unit, as well as an additional group of militants in southern Lebanon.

