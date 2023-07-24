You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Israel Lawmakers Pass Controversial Law to Limit Judges’ Power
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s parliament approved a bill that will reduce judges’ ability to overrule government decisions and appointments.
The move is part of a wider plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition to limit the power of the judiciary. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months, saying the overhaul threatens the country’s economy and security.
The opposition, which has 56 lawmakers to the coalition’s 64, left the plenum in protest and was not present for the vote. That allowed the government to pass its bill 64 to zero.
