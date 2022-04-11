(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank has set the stage for what will likely be its first cycle of interest-rate increases in more than a decade, although economists remain divided over just how rapidly borrowing costs will rise from near zero.

Policy makers have left little doubt they intend to start raising the benchmark from Monday, with Governor Amir Yaron signaling that above-target inflation may warrant faster rate hikes at a time when the economy has been growing stronger than forecast.

But the guidance hasn’t created a consensus about the size of the first move. Two-thirds of economists in a Bloomberg survey said the rate will rise to 0.25% from 0.1%. Four analysts from banks including Barclays Plc predicted bigger increases.

The era of cheap money is drawing to an end around the world as the global economy absorbs commodity shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Federal Reserve already raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point in March and may move even more aggressively in the months ahead to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

But the urgency isn’t quite the same for the Bank of Israel. Price growth in Israel just breached the government’s 1%-3% target range in the first two months of the year, though Yaron has warned that the war in Ukraine is adding strain to supply-chain issues and energy costs.

“We don’t have as much of an inflation problem as other places in the world, and that’s why the tightening is not going to be as dramatic as, let’s say, we see for the United States,” said Gil Bufman, chief economist at Bank Leumi who predicts an increase to 0.25%.

Still, the intrigue over rates in Israel is putting the spotlight back on borrowing costs as a policy tool. For years, the central bank has kept its benchmark just above zero and relied on currency interventions, designed to weaken the shekel and prop up inflation. It cut rates once during the pandemic and last raised them over three years ago.

But declines in the shekel this year mean Israel’s currency is no longer putting a brake on prices. It’s lost over 1% against the dollar so far this month.

In the view of Citigroup Inc., the key rate may increase by a cumulative 140 basis points this year. The Bank of Israel’s inflation forecast, which it’s set to revise on Monday, is likely to rise significantly from its January prediction of 1.6% for 2022, according to Ronen Menachem, chief economist at Mizrahi-Tefahot.

A decisive rate increase may signal to the markets that it’s serious about swiftly reining in inflation, but the case for tightening beyond the next two policy meetings is “less clear,” according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., especially if the shekel starts to strengthen again.

While predicting a rate hike to 0.25% on Monday, Goldman’s economists see “risks skewed towards a larger move,” possibly bringing the benchmark up by 40 basis points to 0.5%.

“Looking further ahead, we expect that the economy’s strong external balances will eventually lead to a return of appreciation pressures on the shekel, which, if it plays out, would keep a lid on external inflationary pressures, negating the need for significant tightening,” Goldman economists including Murat Unur said in a research note.

