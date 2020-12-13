(Bloomberg) -- Israel will likely begin to make Covid-19 vaccines available to the population ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The capacity of the country’s health care organizations will allow Israel to bring forward the Dec. 27 starting date for inoculation, Netanyahu said in a visit to one of the health maintenance organizations in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

It may be possible to begin vaccinating the country’s medical staff next week, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

