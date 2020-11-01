(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Big Shopping Centers Ltd. said it will defy lockdown orders and allow some of its stores to reopen on Monday.

In a letter, Big’s chief executive Hay Galis said the company had suffered tens of millions of shekels in losses during each of the country’s two lockdowns, and accused the government of making numerous mistakes. Galis said he would allow the opening of stores in open-air shopping centers located in low-morbidity cities, while requiring them to pay rent and management fees.

