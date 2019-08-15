(Bloomberg) -- Israel is considering barring Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from visiting during a trip scheduled to start this weekend, people familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because of its sensitivity.

At issue is Omar and Tlaib’s support for a boycott against Israel, which they voiced during congressional debates. Israel has prevented activists from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement from entering the country, turning some away after they landed at the airport.

The prime minister held consultations Wednesday with top ministers to decide whether the visit should be banned and professional and legal teams are examining their decision today, said one person, who added that there is a possibility that Israel won’t allow the visit in its current format.

A decision to ban the congresswomen would likely escalate Israel’s growing rift with the Democratic Party, which has become increasingly critical of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a firm ally of President Donald Trump. One person familiar with the matter said that Trump’s criticism of the women is a factor in Israel’s reluctance to grant them entry.

The two congresswomen, who are members of a group of four female Democratic lawmakers under attack from Trump, planned to visit both Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to organizers of the trip.

--With assistance from Ivan Levingston and Fadwa Hodali.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gwen Ackerman in Jerusalem at gackerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Riad Hamade at rhamade@bloomberg.net, Benjamin Harvey, Michael Gunn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.