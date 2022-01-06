(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Health Ministry has recommended ending travel restrictions to and from the U.S., the U.K. and the six other countries that remain on its no-fly list.

The new rules will go into effect at midnight on Thursday, subject to the expected approval of the cabinet and the Knesset Law Committee.

The travel ban was put in place in December an effort to prevent people infected with the coronavirus from entering the country. The change was recommended because community transmission now accounts for more than 95% of the newly infected as Israel’s daily caseload soars.

The six other countries that will also be removed from the list are the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey.

