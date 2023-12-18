(Bloomberg) -- Israel is surrounded by extremist forces seeking to destroy the country and must therefore increase its defense budget by a significant amount, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“We must strengthen ourselves,” the prime minister said Monday at a ceremony to mark the second term of Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron. The country needs “the ability to make alliances both in the region and outside the region,” he said. “This requires a very significant increase in the defense budget.”

Israel has been battling Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than two months, a response to a deadly invasion by the militant group on Oct. 7. At the same time, the military is fighting off missile attacks from Lebanon-based Hezbollah, another Islamist organization. Both entities are backed by Iran and are designated by the US as terrorist organizations.

For years, Israel was able to increase the defense budget in absolute terms, while reducing it as a percentage of GDP, Netanyahu said, adding that this policy is no longer possible.

The defense budget must grow by at least 20 billion shekels ($5.5 billion) annually, the PM said, while the increase may amount to 1% of GDP or even more.

“This is the biggest challenge we face beyond winning the war,” Netanyahu said.

