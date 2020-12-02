Israel Nears Fourth Election in Two Years With Parliament Vote

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Israeli lawmakers voted on Wednesday to dissolve parliament in a preliminary reading, bringing the country closer to its fourth round of national elections in two years.

The vote was the first of four that must take place for the legislature to disband. Disagreements over the national budget have caused the latest political turmoil.

