(Bloomberg) -- Israel offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates after a drone strike by Iran-backed Houthis left three people dead in Abu Dhabi.

“We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a letter to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler. “I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested.”

Yemen’s Houthis fighters launched drone strikes on the UAE on Monday, causing explosions and a fire outside Abu Dhabi that killed three people. The attack came days after the Houthis warned Abu Dhabi against intensifying an air campaign against them.

The Persian Gulf has seen a series of attacks on shipping and oil facilities since the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018. Washington has blamed them on Iranian-backed militias, including the Houthis in Yemen, where a Saudi-led military coalition of which the UAE is a part has been battling the group since 2015.

The Israeli prime minister released the letter in a tweet in which he added: “Israel stands with the UAE. I stand with Mohammed bin Zayed. The world should stand against terror.”

