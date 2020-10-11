(Bloomberg) -- Israel will oppose Qatar’s request to buy F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., even at the price of preventing the normalization of ties with the Gulf Arab country, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday.

Maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region takes precedence over other considerations, Cohen said in an Army Radio interview. Qatar has ruled out normalizing ties with Israel before its conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

Qatar Formally Requests to Buy F-35 Jets: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates, which signed a U.S.-brokered normalization pact with Israel in September, has similarly asked to buy America’s most sophisticated warplane. The Trump administration is expected to submit the request to Congress, where it is likely to generate some tough questioning about how it affects Israel.

Cohen added that other countries he didn’t identify have put in confidential requests to purchase the jets.

