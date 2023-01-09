(Bloomberg) --

A top official in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government said he had ordered Israeli police to crack down on the public display of Palestinian flags, days after he stirred tensions by visiting a holy site in Jerusalem.

“We will fight terrorism and the encouragement of terrorism with all our might!” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on his Twitter feed late Sunday.

UN to Meet Amid Uproar Over Israeli Minister’s Holy Site Visit

Ben Gvir’s backing was key to Prime Minister Netanyahu regaining power following elections in November after 18 months in opposition by drawing support from far right and ultra-orthodox communities. His appointment and hard-line stance have provoked local and international criticism.

Netanyahu’s government late last week revoked VIP privileges for several senior Palestinian officials, complicating their ability to travel internationally.

The government said this was in retaliation for the Palestinian Authority’s decision to “wage political and legal war” against Israel, in reference to a push by Palestinian officials for International Court of Justice to give its opinion on Israel’s 55-year military occupation of the West Bank.

The sanctions imposed by Israel will lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said in an interview published in Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Monday.

--With assistance from Alisa Odenheimer and Fadwa Hodali.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.