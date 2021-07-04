(Bloomberg) --

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with Pfizer Inc. over the possibility of swapping the country’s expiring doses of Covid-19 vaccine with other countries, Haaretz reported, citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

In calls with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Bennett also discussed options for future vaccine shipments, Haaretz said.

Israel is negotiating with at least two countries to offload expiring vaccines after a deal with the Palestinian Authority fell through. Citing a government source, Haaretz said talks with the U.K. about a potential deal to exchange jabs broke down over technicalities although both sides wanted to reach an agreement.

