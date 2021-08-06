Israel Picks Michael Herzog to Be Next Ambassador to U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s next ambassador to the U.S. will be the retired general and veteran peace negotiator Michael Herzog, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office on Friday.

Herzog, 69, spent 40 years in the Israeli army and took part in diplomatic negotiations under five prime ministers, according to the statement. His appointment will soon be brought to the government for approval.

