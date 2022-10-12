Oct 12, 2022
Israel Plans Final Lebanon Maritime Deal Vote Before Elections
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli government voted on Wednesday to approve the principles of a draft deal to settle a maritime dispute with Lebanon, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
The US-brokered agreement will be discussed by parliament over the next 14 days, but won’t be put to a plenum vote. The government intends to vote on the final deal in two weeks’ time.
Israel and Lebanon Agree on Maritime Deal for Gas-Rich Area
The deal will allow an international consortium to begin exploring for gas in the previously contested waters. It will let Lebanon develop its natural gas sector and provide Israel with royalties from gas produced in the Kana field, which straddles what would become the de facto maritime border between the two countries.
“Israel will receive approximately 17% of the revenues from the Lebanese gas field, the Kana field, if and when they will open it,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a news conference.
(Updates with comment from Lapid in fourth paragraph)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:02
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
-
4:37
Toronto picked as UBS’s bubbliest housing market as prices drop
-
Halloween: Canadians expected to spend over 28% more this year on candy, costumes
-
16:00
The stock market could bottom in 2024: David Rosenberg
-
16:00
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks
-
9:21
Canadian billionaire Jimmy Pattison would boost stake in lumber companies if 'the price was right'