(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli government voted on Wednesday to approve the principles of a draft deal to settle a maritime dispute with Lebanon, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The US-brokered agreement will be discussed by parliament over the next 14 days, but won’t be put to a plenum vote. The government intends to vote on the final deal in two weeks’ time.

Israel and Lebanon Agree on Maritime Deal for Gas-Rich Area

The deal will allow an international consortium to begin exploring for gas in the previously contested waters. It will let Lebanon develop its natural gas sector and provide Israel with royalties from gas produced in the Kana field, which straddles what would become the de facto maritime border between the two countries.

“Israel will receive approximately 17% of the revenues from the Lebanese gas field, the Kana field, if and when they will open it,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a news conference.

