(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli cabinet subcommittee led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted to impose a night curfew ahead of the Hannukah holiday in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday evening, all commercial activity will be shut and movement between areas will be restricted, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement late Monday. The pilot opening of malls and markets will continue, and limited activity at museums will be allowed. A final vote on the curfew will be held in the full cabinet.

Morbidity numbers have climbed since Israel began emerging from a second lockdown in October. More than 1,800 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Israel on Monday, the most in almost two months. That brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to over 347,000, including 2,924 fatalities.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.