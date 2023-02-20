Israel Pledges to Hold Off on New Settlements in Coming Months

Israel has told the US government that it won’t authorize new settlements in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday.

The promise doesn’t include the nine settlements that were recently authorized. Israel didn’t commit to halting demolition of illegally constructed buildings in Area C of the West Bank — which is under Israeli control, according to the statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb. 13 that the US is “deeply troubled” by Israel’s reported decision to advance nearly 10,000 settlement units and begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank.

