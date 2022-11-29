Nov 29, 2022
Israel PM Asks 50 Countries to Prevent UN Vote on ICJ Advisory
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has written to 50 heads of states in a bid to prevent a vote in the United Nations that seeks to request an advisory from the International Court of Justice on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“It has long been accepted that the status of disputed territory will be subject to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” Lapid wrote in the letter. “A one-sided change to such a policy will have detrimental effects on the entire region.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:37
What the new GDP report might mean for the next Bank of Canada decision
-
7:20
Real estate in 2023: Re/Max forecasts 3.3% decline in home prices
-
3:19
Gas prices in Canada: Analyst not expecting 'dramatic increases'
-
2:27
E3 Lithium gets $27M from feds to support oilfield lithium extraction
-
6:05
TD Bank pauses Canada Post loan program weeks after national expansion
-
5:38
Interest on some mortgages in 2022 up 250% from the previous year: RateHub.ca