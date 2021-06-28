(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged teenagers to get vaccinated for the coronavirus as a new outbreak spreads, saying the country’s stock of Pfizer Inc.- BioNTech SE vaccine would expire soon.

“There is enough for everyone, but there is a catch: their expiry date is coming up soon, and after that, there won’t be sufficient vaccine available for everyone,” Bennett said in a video message on Twitter.

The last date to get the first dose of vaccine is July 9, and a second three weeks later, the prime minister said.

Israel has had one of the world’s most effective coronavirus inoculation drives. While the vaccine became available to 12-15 year olds in May, immunization rates for that age group have been relatively low as cases in Israel waned.

But there’s been a surge in cases in recent weeks linked to the delta variant that’s already prompted the government to renew mask-wearing orders indoors.

