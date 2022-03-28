(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Prime Minister tested positive for Covid-19, a day after he held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and ahead of Israel hosting a summit with Middle Eastern leaders.

Naftali Bennett “will continue his schedule as planned from his home,” a statement from his office said.

Blinken’s visit to Israel is part of a regional tour including Morocco and Algeria and has included a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank. It comes amid intense regional concern over talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal as well as diplomatic and economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken to Join Mideast Envoys at Landmark Summit in Israel

Blinken is due on Monday to join a summit hosted by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid along with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Blinken’s trip coincided with a shooting attack in the Israeli town of Hadera in which two armed Israeli Arabs identifying with ISIS killed two Israelis and seriously wounded two others before being shot and killed themselves. Bennett will be holding consultations with top security officials and the defense minister by secure video line on Monday.

“The attack by two supporters of ISIS inside Israel obligated the security forces to quickly adapt to a new threat, and that is what we shall do,” Bennett said in a statement.

