(Bloomberg) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda have agreed that relations between the two countries will be restored to their “proper course” following their latest disagreement, this time over Israeli educational trips to Poland.

Herzog requested that the ambassador of Poland return to Israel and Duda agreed that an ambassador would be appointed soon. The new Israeli ambassador-designate to Warsaw will present his letters of credence within the next few days, Herzog’s office said in a text message.

“Both presidents expressed their hope that any future issues between Poland and Israel will be solved through sincere and open dialog and in a spirit of mutual respect,” Herzog’s office said in a text message.

Israel canceled trips to Poland for thousands of high school students this summer, the Associated Press reported on June 16, citing comments by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who has since taken over as Prime Minister. Lapid said the Polish government is trying to control the Holocaust-studies curriculum taught to Israeli children, and that Poland has barred Israeli delegations from learning about Poland’s treatment of its Jewish citizens during the Holocaust.

Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski countered that the armed guards accompanying the youth groups, the visits’ focus on the Holocaust only and the lack of contact with Polish youth were giving the Israelis a negative image of Poland.

There are longstanding tensions between the two countries. Last year, Israel downgraded diplomatic ties with Warsaw over a law that restricted the rights of Holocaust survivors to reclaim property seized by the Poland’s former communist regime.

