Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said a compromise is within reach in the dispute over the government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan after what he described as behind-the-scenes agreements on most of the issues.

“We are closer than ever to the possibility of an agreed outline,” Herzog said on Monday. Speaking to local council leaders, he called on them to help influence the national leadership to reach an agreement.

The government’s proposals include transferring the final say on the appointment of new judges from sitting justices to lawmakers as well as allowing parliament to overrule high court decisions.

Proponents say the changes are needed to balance out the three branches of government, arguing that the supreme court has become overly activist. They also argue that the makeup of the court doesn’t reflect Israeli society.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated for weeks against the legislative push, warning it could undermine the democracy and threaten civil rights.

