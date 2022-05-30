(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Israel has raised its travel risk warning for Turkey, citing a “tangible threat” of Iranian attempts to harm Israelis there.

Israel’s National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau said the risk to Israeli nationals had escalated since Iran blamed the country for the targeted killing of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer outside his home in Tehran last week.

Turkey “is a country at a high level of risk to Israelis at this time,” the bureau wrote in a statement released by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office. “The warning stems from a tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey.”

Turkish authorities did not immediately comment.

The National Security Council recommended Israeli citizens avoid non-essential trips to Turkey. Attempts have recently been made to harm businessmen in the area and employees of the Israeli consulate in Turkey, the bureau said, adding that there is also an increase in the threat level for travelers in other countries bordering Iran.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.