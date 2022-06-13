(Bloomberg) -- Israel raised its travel warning for Istanbul to the highest level, citing the risk of attack by Iranians in Turkey’s largest city.

The Level 4 warning puts the risk in Istanbul on par with Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, according to Israel’s National Security Council website. The NSC called on Israelis in Istanbul to leave the city at the earliest opportunity, and urged those planning to travel to Turkey to avoid doing so until further notice.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that in recent weeks some Israelis abroad were saved through tremendous efforts of the government, and are now back in Israel, “walking among us without knowing their lives were saved.”

“It’s a real and immediate danger,” Lapid said. “If you’ve planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel it. No vacation is worth your lives and the lives of your loved ones.”

The government warned Israeli nationals two weeks ago of security concerns regarding Iranian attempts to attack Israeli targets around the world, especially in Turkey. A Level 3 warning remains in place in all areas of the country other than Istanbul.

The warning doesn’t include flights with connections in Istanbul, provided that travelers don’t leave the airport, the NSC said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.