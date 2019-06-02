Israel Responds to Rocket Fire on Golan Launched From Syria

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a number of military targets in Syria on Sunday in response to rocket fire at the Israeli-held section of the Golan Heights.

The targets included two Syrian artillery batteries, a number of observation and intelligence posts and an SA-2 aerial defense battery, the Israeli military said.

“We are not prepared to tolerate fire on our territory, and we respond with great force to any aggression against us,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a separate statement.

Syria’s state-run media said an Israeli rocket attack killed three soldiers.

No injuries or damage were reported from the attack on the Golan on Saturday. Israel captured the territory in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move recently recognized by the U.S. but not by other countries.

