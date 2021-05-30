(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s Health Ministry has restricted travel to and from Argentina and Russia because of coronavirus surges there.

Israeli citizens and residents will be barred from traveling to both countries beginning May 31, unless they obtain special permission. Anyone returning from there will be required to quarantine, even if they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

The list of maximum-risk countries for coronavirus currently includes Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

