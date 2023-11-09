(Bloomberg) -- It seemed as if there was little trace of human life left in the wake of Hamas’s attack in southern Israel a month ago — just a desolate trail of burned homes, scorched rooms, bullet-scarred doors and charred cars.

Volunteers from Israel’s high-tech industry initially helped authorities try to identify the dead and missing, using artificial intelligence to sort through photos and videos. Yet still dozens of people were left unaccounted for after the worst day of violence in the nation’s history.

And so, while much of the world’s attention has turned toward the war in Gaza, some in Israel are staying focused on identifying the dead and even seeking help from archaeologists more used to methodically studying ancient ruins.

The Israel Antiquities Authority was able to locate remains of more than 40 people, even as no evidence was visible to the untrained eye, said Deputy Director Moshe Ajami. “Many people had already looked through the houses and hadn’t seen a thing.”

This wasn’t a task he and his colleagues had trained for. Yes, they knew how to spot bone and teeth fragments beneath the detritus of what was once a Roman temple. But this is the first time, he said, that his team was called to a modern-day site of a brutal attack.

He described how family members would stand outside in tears during the searches to see if any trace of their relatives could be found.

“You arrive, you gather information,” he said. “Who lives here? Who is missing?” His team gathered details: whether people had undergone surgery or had medical plates or screws that might identify them.

On Oct. 7, when Hamas operatives poured across the border fence into Israel, they killed an estimated 1,400 men, women and children, taking another 240 hostages back to Gaza. Hamas, which has ruled the coastal strip since 2007, is designated a terrorist organization by both the US and European Union.

Apart from the 20 or so collective farms and communities where the killings took place, the Antiquities Authority experts were taken to the site of an all-night outdoor festival, where some 270 were killed as they ran in all directions from the attackers.

Three weeks after the attack, Ajami and his colleagues were able to detect remains under a burned out ambulance, he said.

It’s not just archaeologists who are involved. Many of the dead and injured who arrived at Soroka Medical Center in the city of Beersheba that day came with no identification. Family members called and sent photographs and the hospital appealed to Tel Aviv-based Corsight AI Ltd., a facial recognition company, for assistance.

Within 24 hours of setting up their system at the hospital, names had been put to all the unidentified victims, Chief Executive Officer Shai Toren said.

Still Missing

As many as 40 Israelis are still classified as missing, along with likely dozens of foreign nationals, said Dr. Nurit Bublil, head of the DNA Lab at the National Center of Forensic Medicine.

Experts used health and dental records, preserved biopsy samples and sought DNA from relatives to help identify the dead, said Dr. Hanoch Goldshmidt, director of the Division of Laboratory Service at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov.

That DNA search was necessary because many of the victims showed signs of mutilation, he said, breaking into tears as he described processing samples for identification.

Among those who remained unidentified as of Nov. 3 are several infants, according to Yossi Landau, commander of Zaka South, an emergency search-and-rescue service. Authorities are using an existing database of blood samples taken from newborns for medical testing to see if they can be identified.

“We saw things that no person should ever see,” said Ajami, the archaeologist. What happened will be remembered for generations, he said. “The whole world should be made aware of it.”

--With assistance from Julius Domoney.

