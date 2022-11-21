(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank will likely raise interest rates above 3.5% in the coming months and keep them at that level well into next year, after adjusting its strategy following a recent spike in inflation, said Deputy Governor Andrew Abir.

The bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes to 50 basis points on Monday, surprising economists who had expected a third straight increase of 75 points. Policymakers expect inflation, currently running above 5%, to begin falling toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, and to drop within the government’s 1% to 3% target range in the second half of the year, Abir said in an interview after the decision.

“We’re in the process of adjusting our monetary policy in order to deal with the inflation hike we are going through,” he said. “It’s not the end of the process. If anything, we think that we’re going to have to raise interest rates even above the 3.5% level.”

The Bank of Israel has been front-loading interest rate hikes since April, the longest hiking cycle in decades, as it seeks to quash inflation. Monday’s rate decision -- the first time the pace of increases slowed since the campaign began -- marked a divergence from the US Federal Reserve, which earlier this month raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time.

Interest-rate swaps that gauge expectations for the policy benchmark in a year’s time fell after the announcement. The shekel was little changed.

‘Dynamics of Inflation’

Abir said 50 basis points still marked a significant hike.

“Just because we’ve done 75 twice in the past doesn’t mean that 50 basis points is not meaningful,” he said, adding that rates would “very likely” be above 3.5% a year from now. The bank’s research team previously predicted its benchmark would be at 3.5% by October next year.

Abir said the bank was not “indifferent” to the recent rise in unemployment from historic lows to a 2022 high of 4.1% in October, but insisted that Israel’s jobs market remained resilient. “What we’re trying to do is to engineer a pull-back in inflation without creating too much damage to the real economy.”

“For the moment expectations are just about within our target bounds. That shows a certain amount of belief that the bank will get the job done,” he said. “The dynamics of inflation are, the longer you are outside the range, the less people believe you are able to get it back down again.”

