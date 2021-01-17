(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s two largest lenders have each signed memorandums of understanding with National Bank of Bahrain to facilitate business dealings between the countries.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel and Bank Hapoalim Ltd. said on Sunday they reached cooperation agreements with the Bahraini bank. The accords will provide a banking platform for trade ties, currency and securities trading, as well as investment between the two countries.

Bahrain in September signed an agreement to establish normal relations with Israel.

Read: Israel Establishes Ties With UAE, Bahrain in Trump-Brokered Deal

(Updates with Bank Hapoalim agreement in second paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.