Israel’s Biggest Banks to Cooperate With Bahrain Lender
Israel’s two largest lenders have each signed memorandums of understanding with National Bank of Bahrain to facilitate business dealings between the countries.
Bank Leumi Le-Israel and Bank Hapoalim Ltd. said on Sunday they reached cooperation agreements with the Bahraini bank. The accords will provide a banking platform for trade ties, currency and securities trading, as well as investment between the two countries.
Bahrain in September signed an agreement to establish normal relations with Israel.
