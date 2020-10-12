(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to meet soon, the Israeli prime minister said on Monday, shortly before his cabinet approved an accord to normalize diplomatic relations with the Gulf Arab state.

Their meeting will be preceded by the visit of an Emirati delegation to Israel, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. In a phone call over the weekend between Netanyahu and the UAE’s de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, both leaders invited the other to their respective countries, the statement said.

No date or venue was given for the leaders’ meeting. Israel’s Kan broadcaster said a joint Emirati-U.S, delegation would arrive in Israel next week.

An Emirati delegation was supposed to have traveled to Israel on Sept. 22, but the Israeli government imposed a nationwide lockdown four days earlier. A joint Israeli-U.S. delegation traveled to the UAE in August.

The U.S.-brokered pact with the UAE -- Israel’s third with an Arab state -- was signed at the White House last month but requires the approval of the Israeli cabinet and parliament. Netanyahu also said his government was simultaneously working on completing a normalization agreement with Bahrain.

