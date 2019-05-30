(Bloomberg) -- Delek Group Ltd., the energy firm controlled by Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, agreed to buy a package of North Sea oil and gas fields put on sale by Chevron Corp.

The Israeli firm will pay about $2 billion for the assets, according to a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.

