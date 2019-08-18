(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli economy stumbled more than forecast in the second quarter, hampered by slowing trade, investment and private consumption.

Gross domestic product rose 1% from the previous three months on an annualized basis, after a downwardly revised 4.7% gain in the first quarter, according to an initial estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Sunday. That was worse than every estimate in a Bloomberg survey of nine economists, whose median was for an advance of 1.5%.

Private consumption expenditure has been a key driver of Israel’s growth, but it decreased 1.3% in the second quarter

With concerns rising about the ability of global trade conflicts to harm growth, Israel’s imports and exports both slowed. The Bank of Israel’s research department in July cut its GDP forecast slightly because of the declines in world trade

The slowdown from the first quarter looks particularly steep in part because of a one-off increase related to car imports that boosted growth at the start of the year. The central bank’s research head said growth without vehicles would’ve been just 2.7% in the first three months

Israel’s currency has been a global top performer this year, in part boosted by the country’s current-account surplus and strong economy. Any slowdown in GDP could weigh on the shekel’s exchange rate

The Bank of Israel is planning to raise interest rates gradually, but concerns about deteriorating growth abroad and locally could change the outlook. Already the central bank’s governor, Amir Yaron, said late last month that the country’s key rate wouldn’t rise for a while

For more on the situation facing the Bank of Israel and other peers, read this story.

