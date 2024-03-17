(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military made its deepest incursion into Gaza City in about two weeks, saying its troops were undertaking a “precise operation” targeting the main hospital in the northern metropolis that bore the brunt of the first weeks of fighting in the conflict.

Early Monday’s raid at Al-Shifa hospital, which has been largely dysfunctional since November, came after intelligence emerged “indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity,” the military said in a statement.

The incursion comes about four months after Israeli troops completed a multi-day operation at the hospital, where the military said it uncovered underground tunnels and military infrastructure for Gaza’s Hamas rulers. Israel’s forces first entered Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s surprise Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and led to more than 200 people being taken hostage.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

While international focus has increasingly been on the possibility of a cease-fire and the situation in the southern city of Rafah, where Israel says the bulk of Hamas’ remaining forces are based, the raid in Gaza City shows how fighting continues across the narrow Gaza Strip.

Read: Netanyahu Pushes Back on Schumer’s ‘Inappropriate’ Criticisms

Most of Gaza’s population of about 2.2 million are sheltering in and around Rafah, but an estimated 300,000 to 500,000 people remain in northern parts of the territory despite widespread destruction. International organizations warn that famine is looming amid acute shortages of food and the slow trickle of aid, which the US and a handful of nations are trying to boost with airdrops.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in a cabinet meeting to press on with Israel’s campaign against Hamas by sending troops into Rafah, despite mounting global pressure — including from the US — for a cease-fire.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.