(Bloomberg) -- People who received a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine saw a fivefold increase in antibodies one week after the injection, according to preliminary trial data from Israel.

“That suggests a much higher level of protection than without the shot, with regard to both infection and severe illness,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday in a visit to Sheba Medical Center, which is conducting the trial.

Israel on Monday became the first country in the world to offer a fourth jab to people 60 and over to help beat back the omicron strain that has caused a surge in new cases. About 100,000 people in the country of nearly 9.5 million have already received the dose or made appointments for one, according to Bennett.

