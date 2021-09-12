(Bloomberg) --

World powers seeking to renew nuclear talks with Iran must impose sanctions on Tehran to prod it to reach an agreement, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday.

Iran in June said talks would have to wait until a new administration was in place in Tehran. Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric, was elected that month and inaugurated in August, and in the meantime, Iran’s nuclear work has escalated.

“The time has come to act,” Gantz said at a Tel Aviv conference, urging members of the nuclear pact to impose sanctions. “Joint declarations are not enough.”

The talks are meant to revive the 2015 nuclear accord that unraveled after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out three years later and reimposed crippling sanctions. Israel opposes resumption of the deal, which traded sanctions relief for curbs on Iran’s nuclear work.

