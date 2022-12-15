(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s annual inflation rate rose for a second consecutive month to the highest level since 2008, keeping up pressure on the Bank of Israel as it begins slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

Consumer prices rose an annual 5.3% in November, up from 5.1% in October, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. The biggest price increases were in housing, apartment maintenance and food. The overall annual inflation rate was in line with the median expectations among economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the announcement, and so was the monthly rise in prices.

After months of front-loading hikes, the Bank of Israel recently began slowing the pace at which it has been raising the benchmark, amid expectations that inflation may be near the peak. The central bank is still signaling that further rate hikes lay ahead.

Policymakers expect inflation to begin easing toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, and to drop within the government’s 1% to 3% target range in the second half of the year, the bank’s deputy governor Andrew Abir said in a recent interview.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.