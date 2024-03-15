(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s inflation decelerated for a sixth straight month, partly because of a consumption slump induced by the war against Hamas

Consumer prices in February rose an annual 2.5% after a 2.6% gain in the previous month, according to data published on Friday, matching the forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The monthly rate was slightly faster than expected at 0.4%.

The figures were the final reading before a meeting of the central bank at the start of April that will likely lead to a resumption of interest-rate cuts following a pause last month. Annual inflation was slowing or unchanged in all but one of the past 13 months, entering the government’s 1%-3% target range for the first time in over two years.

The Bank of Israel reduced rates in January for the first time since the height of the global pandemic in 2020 but it’s signaled concern that inflation could come under pressure and accelerate as the hostilities continue. Economists at lenders including Bank Hapoalim and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict monetary easing will likely restart next month.

