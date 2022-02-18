12h ago
Israel’s Iron Dome Activated as Drone Enters From Lebanon
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israel activated the Iron Dome defense system after a drone entered its airspace from Lebanon, the second such incident in less than 24 hours, and fighter jets were dispatched to patrol the area, Army Radio reported.
Israel downed another drone late Thursday which it said belonged to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:01
Apple update lets you unlock iPhone with face ID while wearing a mask
-
7:36
French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption
-
Wattpad CEO wants machine learning, monetization to play bigger role in company
-
6:07
Americans are paying more for worse stuff, study finds
-
6:34
What Trudeau can and can't do with emergency powers
-
5:16
In 10 years, 'remote work' will simply be 'work'