(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government appeared to be hours from collapse early Tuesday after parliament narrowly rejected a bill to defer a midnight deadline for approving the country’s budget.

If a spending plan isn’t passed by that cutoff, the Knesset automatically dissolves and a fourth election in two years will be called with the country in the midst of a coronavirus-related health and economic crisis. By a vote of 49-47, lawmakers rejected the bill to put off the deadline until Dec. 31.

A March 16 election date has been preliminarily approved, but political commentators have said the vote is more likely to be held March 23.

The budget crisis erupted after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu balked at honoring his coalition agreement to approve a spending plan through 2021. A budget for this year alone would give him leeway to bring down the government over the 2021 spending plan, before Defense Minister Benny Gantz is to take over as premier next November under their power-sharing agreement.

Gantz came under stiff pressure from within his Blue and White party to make no further concessions to Netanyahu to keep their tense seven-month-old partnership alive. Among other things, Netanyahu sought to influence law-enforcement appointments as he prepares to take the stand in his corruption trial in February, Israeli media reported.

