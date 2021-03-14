(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center plans to offer services to some United Arab Emirates security personnel, as the countries deepen cooperation following the normalization of relations last year.

Doctors from Israel’s largest hospital will fly to Dubai for face-to-face diagnostic consultations with an initial 350 diabetes patients in the UAE army, police and firefighting services, then follow up with remote monitoring, according to the head of Sheba’s international division, Yoel Har-Even. Sheba will work in cooperation with Dubai-based Al Tadawi Medical Center under an initial three-year contract, he said by phone.

Separately, Sheba will be sending physicians to train personnel at Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai, in areas including fetal medicine.

Har-Even said Sheba, based in a Tel Aviv suburb, was moving quickly to establish a permanent presence in the UAE to expand its offerings. “The next steps are very, very close,” he said.

