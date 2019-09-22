(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Avigdor Liberman said his Yisrael Beitenu political party won’t recommend either of the two leading candidates for prime minister.

The comments at a press conference on Sunday come as President Reuven Rivlin starts consultations to decide which candidate -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or former military chief Benny Gantz -- will get the first crack at forming a coalition.

Tuesday’s repeat election left neither politician with a clear path to forming a government. A recommendation from Liberman for one of the two leading candidates could have tipped the balance in their favor.

Read more on how Netanyahu is scrambling to keep his job

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Charles Daly, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.