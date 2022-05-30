(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Israel’s long-delayed sovereign wealth fund will begin operations on June 1, after tax authorities said that sufficient natural-resource levies had been collected to meet the minimum threshold set by law.

Parliament voted to set up Israel’s first sovereign wealth fund in 2014 to invest surplus tax revenue from newly discovered off-shore natural-gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean, setting a 1 billion shekel ($300 million) baseline before it could open. This target has repeatedly been missed due to lower-than-expected tax revenue from the gas industry.

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that it would transfer to the fund the 1.14 billion shekels in levies accumulated to date.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.