(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s army found a newly built tunnel that crossed the border from the Gaza Strip, spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters on Tuesday.

Israeli troops detected the underground corridor dozens of meters deep, though it remains unclear which group within Gaza built the tunnel, Conricus said. Israel has found about 20 such tunnels since the summer of 2014, he said.

Hamas, the militant group that governs the enclave, has used tunnels to send fighters into Israel in previous rounds of conflict.

