(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he urged the government to freeze a contentious judicial overhaul, the prime minister’s office announced on Sunday.

Gallant had warned in a televised speech on Saturday that government plans to weaken the judicial branch were causing a rift in society and undermining national security at a time of “unprecedented security challenges.”

Opponents of the plan say it weakens Israel’s democratic checks and balances and is damaging its economy, while the government says that the judicial branch unilaterally adopted too much power and must be reined in.

Read more: Netanyahu’s Court Plan Is on Track Despite Defense Chief Dissent

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.