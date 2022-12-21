(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in forming an Israeli ruling coalition on Wednesday minutes ahead of a midnight deadline.

A spokesman for President Isaac Herzog said Netanyahu had phoned him with confirmation.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most votes in the Nov. 1 general election — the fifth since 2019 — but fell short of commanding an overall majority in parliament. In the meantime, he has succeeded in reaching coalition agreements with a number of religious and nationalist parties, giving him a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

He is forming the most right-wing government in the country’s history. His partners have sought commitments from him on settlement expansion in the West Bank and more focus on religious Jewish education.

Israel’s Netanyahu Inches Closer to Power With Victory Confirmed

The coalition gives Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, the chance to return to office after 18 months in opposition. Netanyahu will inform the Knesset in the coming days that he has formed a government. The proposed government must then get the parliament’s ratification within seven days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.