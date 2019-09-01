(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, running in an election that could be the fight of his political life, said he hopes to annex all Jewish West Bank settlements.

Israel will build more and more settlements and won’t uproot settlers, Netanyahu said Sunday in a speech in the West Bank settlement of Elkana. “With God’s help, we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all settlements,” he said.

The annexation of captured West Bank territory, long considered taboo in Israeli politics because of the international outcry it would spark, has recently become the clarion call of the Israeli right. With polls showing Netanyahu having no easy path to forming a government after the Sept. 17 election, backing annexation might help him to cement his nationalist bona fides with right-wingers who have other options to support in the vote.

